The recent measles outbreak in West Texas is a wake-up call, exposing the fragility of America’s immunization programs and the long-term effects of years of underfunding and vaccine hesitancy.

Once eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, measles has surged across more than 20 Texas counties, largely due to weakened vaccine programs at both the state and local levels.

Health officials blame stagnant federal, state, and local funding, which has left public health departments unable to adequately address the problem.

Katherine Wells, Lubbock’s health director, highlighted the lack of robust immunization efforts, a direct result of years of financial neglect.

The outbreak's epicenter is in Texas, where more than 700 cases of measles have already been reported this year – surpassing last year’s total – with more than 540 cases stemming from the Lone Star State alone.

Tragically, two children from the outbreak’s epicenter in Gaines County have died, underscoring the serious consequences of weakened immunization efforts.

The first measles-related death in the U.S. in a decade occurred earlier this year in February, when a 6-year-old girl died.

A second death, an 8-year-old girl, followed shortly after.

While childhood vaccinations are mandatory for school attendance, exemptions from vaccine requirements are at an all-time high.

Last year, only 92.7% of kindergartners received the required vaccinations – below the 95% threshold needed to prevent outbreaks.

This troubling trend has left large pockets of unvaccinated children in Texas and across the country, creating fertile ground for diseases like measles to spread.

“The warm water fueling this outbreak is the unvaccinated kids,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development in Houston. “As long as there’s warm water, the hurricane will continue to accelerate.”

The outbreak began in Mennonite communities with a long-standing resistance to vaccines but quickly spread to other regions with low vaccination rates.

With similar pockets of under-vaccinated populations throughout the U.S., the risk of further outbreaks remains high.

Lubbock’s health department receives just $254,000 annually for immunization programs – a figure that hasn’t increased in at least 15 years, despite the area’s growing population.

The funding is barely enough to cover basic staffing and outreach efforts, with little left over for advertising or educational campaigns to promote vaccination.

Texas ranks among the lowest in the nation for public health funding, at just $17 per person in 2023, according to the State Health Access Data Assistance Center.

In the face of rising vaccine hesitancy, caused in part by misinformation and distrust, health officials warn that failure to invest in immunization programs will only make things worse.

The Trump administration’s recent cuts to federal funding, including a $2 billion reduction for immunization programs, have compounded the problem.

These cuts come at a time when public health efforts are already stretched thin, and trust in vaccines continues to erode.

At the same time, some states, including Texas, are making it easier for parents to opt out of vaccines, further hindering efforts to ensure higher vaccination rates.

This year, approximately two-thirds of states have introduced laws that loosen vaccine requirements, which only deepens the public health crisis.

The lack of funding has forced local health departments to make difficult choices.

In Andrews County, which borders Gaines County, the health department has had to cut immunization services due to financial constraints.

Even when the county offers walk-in clinics, many residents must travel long distances from neighboring counties to get vaccinated.

Texas’s immunization funding largely relies on two federal programs: Vaccines for Children and Section 317 of the Public Health Services Act.

However, these programs have faced flat funding for years, making it difficult for local health departments to keep up with rising costs.

In 2023, Congress approved just $682 million for Section 317, far less than the $1.6 billion the CDC has estimated is needed to fully fund the program.

The reduction in federal funding, particularly following the end of COVID-19 relief efforts, has left many local health departments scrambling.

In Dallas County, officials were forced to cancel over 50 immunization clinics, including those in schools with low vaccination rates.

Lubbock’s health department faces the prospect of cutting seven staff members, and other counties in Texas are bracing for similar disruptions.

Federal cuts are also affecting other states. In Washington, $20 million in vaccine funding has been slashed, forcing the state to halt mobile vaccine efforts and cancel dozens of vaccine clinics. In Connecticut, $26 million in funding cuts threaten vaccine outreach programs, educational campaigns, and vaccination clinics in underserved communities.

As these cuts continue to ripple through the country, health experts warn that vaccine hesitancy, fueled by anti-vaccine rhetoric, will only grow stronger. Dr. Kelly Moore, a preventive medicine specialist, cautioned that failing to address these issues head-on will result in preventable diseases spreading unchecked.

“If we don’t invest in vaccines, we don’t see their benefits,” Moore said. “Vaccines are a tremendous way to keep people from suffering, but if we don’t get them into arms, the consequences will be devastating.”