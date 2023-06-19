A touristic expedition submarine used for showing tourists the wreckage of Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean has gone missing off Canada's southeastern coast on Monday.

It was not immediately known how many people were on the vessel, operated by a company called OceanGate Expeditions.

The U.S. Coast Guard did not respond to AFP requests for comment but other news organizations including the BBC and The New York Times quoted it as saying a search operation for the missing vessel has been launched.

On its website, the company said an expedition to the Titanic site was "underway."

In a statement quoted by CBS News and others, OceanGate Expeditions said, "Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families."

It was not known if tourists were onboard.

The Guardian newspaper said there were five people on the vessel.

OceanGate was not immediately reachable.

In the statement, it added that it was "deeply thankful for the extensive assistance received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible."

The company is currently operating its fifth Titanic "mission" of 2023, according to its website, which was scheduled to start last week and finish on Thursday.

The expedition, which costs $250,000 per person, starts in St. John's, Newfoundland, before heading out approximately 400 miles into the Atlantic to the wreckage site, according to OceanGate's website.

In order to visit the wreck, passengers climb inside Titan, a five-person submersible, which takes about two hours to descend to the Titanic.

The Titanic hit an iceberg and sank in 1912 during its maiden voyage from England to New York with 2,224 passengers and crew on board. More than 1,500 people died in the tragedy.

The wreckage is in two main pieces 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, 12,500 feet (3,800 meters) under water. It was found in 1985 and remains a source of fascination and a lure for nautical experts and underwater tourists.