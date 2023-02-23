U.S. President Joe Biden stumbled and fell while climbing the stairs of Air Force One in Warsaw Wednesday.

The incident was caught on video, showing the President tripping near the top of the staircase before catching himself, waving, and entering the aircraft.

It remains unclear what caused the fall. The White House has not yet commented on the incident.

This is not the first time Biden has fallen on the steps of Air Force One. In March 2019, he tripped multiple times on the same steps at Joint Base Andrews.

The White House had attributed the incident to gusty conditions and assured reporters that Biden was "doing 100% fine."

In an earlier incident, which has been widely discussed on social media, Biden appeared to have lost his sense of direction during a military inspection.

Video footage showed Biden walking alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda on a red carpet.

As they reach the end of the line, they swing around to seemingly walk back the same way, but Biden appears to walk off to the left before being urged by an aide to walk back the way he came along the carpet.

Despite these incidents, Biden's trip to Eastern Europe went well, where he visited Ukraine and Poland.

During his surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed his support for the war-torn nation.

He then traveled to Poland, where he met with President Duda and expressed support for the region.