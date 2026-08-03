U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday accused Iran's leadership of sending mixed signals over diplomacy, saying Tehran privately sought talks to end the war while publicly denying negotiations, as he reiterated that pressure on the country would continue unless it agreed to a deal or what he called "total surrender."

"Nothing gets through to Iran, unless we want it to, ⁠and nothing will get through, unless ​a Deal, or ​Total ⁠Surrender, ‌is accomplished," ‌he said ⁠in ‌a post ​on Truth ⁠Social.

"Whether Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking of a solution to a problem that they have caused, for decades."