The Donald Trump administration announced plans to ban petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the food supply in the U.S., citing health concerns.

"For the last 50 years, American children have increasingly been living in a toxic soup of synthetic chemicals," Food and Drug Administration commissioner Marty Makary said at a news conference, citing evidence linking the additives to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, diabetes, cancer and more.

Makary said the agency would begin the process of revoking authorization for two synthetic food colorings within the coming months and would work with industry to eliminate six other dyes by the end of next year. The Food and Drug Administration, in a press release, said it plans to authorize four new natural color additives in the coming weeks, while also accelerating the review and approval of others.

Makary said the transition from petroleum-based food dyes to natural ingredient food dyes will not increase food prices. He suggested that food makers use ingredients like watermelon juice, beet juice and carrot juice to color their food.

It also plans to partner with the National Institutes of Health to research how food additives impact children's health and development.