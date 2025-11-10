U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to the White House on Monday, marking the first official visit by a Syrian leader to Washington and capping a remarkable year for the former anti-regime commander whose rise to power ended Bashar Assad’s decades-long autocratic rule and sought to bring Damascus out of isolation.

Trump met with al-Sharaa in the first-ever visit by a Syrian president to Washington, six months after their first meeting in Saudi Arabia, where the U.S. leader announced plans to lift sanctions, and just days after the U.S. said he was no longer a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist."

Al-Sharaa arrived at the White House without the fanfare often given to visiting foreign leaders. He entered through a side entrance unseen by reporters instead of through the West Wing’s main door, where cameras are positioned. Al-Sharaa, 43, took power last year after his anti-regime fighters launched a lightning offensive from their enclave in Syria's northwest and overthrew Assad just days later on Dec. 8.

Syria's regional realignment has since moved at a dizzying pace, away from Assad's key allies Iran and Russia and toward Türkiye, the Gulf - and Washington.

Security was expected to be a top focus of Sharaa's meeting with Trump, who, in a major U.S. policy shift, has sought to help Syria's fragile transition.

The U.S. is brokering talks on a possible security pact between Syria and Israel, which remains wary of Sharaa's former militant ties. Reuters reported last week that the U.S. is planning to establish a military presence at a Damascus airbase.

Syria is also set to join a U.S.-led coalition to fight Islamic State, which could be formally announced at Monday's White House meeting.

Just hours before the landmark talks, word emerged of two separate Daesh terrorist plots to assassinate al-Sharaa that had been foiled over the last few months, according to a senior Syrian security official and a senior Middle Eastern official.

The sources said the plots underlined the direct threat al-Sharaa faces as he tries to consolidate power in a country ruined by 14 years of civil war.

Over the weekend, the Syrian interior ministry launched a nationwide campaign targeting Daesh terrorist cells across the country, arresting more than 70 suspects, government media said.

Days before the meeting, Trump told reporters at the White House that "a lot of progress has been made" on Syria.

"I think he's (al-Sharaa's) doing a very good job. It's a tough neighborhood, and he's a tough guy, but I got along with him very well," Trump said.

After Sharaa and Trump met in Riyadh in May, Trump announced he would lift all sanctions on Syria.

But the toughest measures, known as the Caesar Sanctions Act, require a repeal from Congress. The White House and State Department have publicly backed lifting them before 2025 ends, but experts say the government shutdown may affect that time frame.

Al-Sharaa is expected to strongly advocate for a repeal, which will help spur global investment in a country ravaged by 14 years of war and which the World Bank estimates will take more than $200 billion to rebuild.

Several influential members of Congress have called for the lifting of the 2019 Caesar sanctions, passed in response to human rights abuses under Assad. A few of Trump’s fellow Republicans want the sanctions to stay in place, but that could change if Trump applies pressure.

Syria's social fabric has been more recently tested. New bouts of sectarian violence have left more than 2,500 dead since Assad's fall, deepening civil war wounds and putting into question the new rulers' ability to govern for all Syrians.

Trump's focus on Syria comes as his administration seeks to keep intact a U.S.-brokered Gaza cease-fire deal and push forward on his 20-point plan for an end to the two-year-old war in the Palestinian enclave. Some of the toughest issues remain unresolved.