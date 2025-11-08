The United States on Friday removed Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa from its Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) list, according to an announcement by the Treasury Department.

In a listing of several names that were used to refer to al-Sharaa, the Office of Foreign Assets Control said that it also removed Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the sanctions list.

The move came a day after the U.N. Security Council adopted a draft resolution to remove al-Sharaa and Khattab from the sanctions list.

Separately, the State Department said in a statement the adoption of the U.N. resolution sent a "strong political signal that further recognizes Syria's transition to a new chapter."

It confirmed that al-Sharaa, previously designated under the name of Muhammad al-Jawlani, has been removed from the list of SDGTs under executive order 13224.

The statement said the delisting decisions were taken "in recognition of the progress demonstrated by the Syrian leadership after the departure of Bashar Assad and more than 50 years of repression under the Assad regime."

"This new Syrian government, led by President al-Sharaa, is working hard to missing Americans, fulfill its commitments on countering terrorism and narcotics, eliminating any remnants of chemical weapons, and promoting regional security and stability as well as an inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process," it added.

Al-Sharaa will visit the White House on Monday to meet President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order in June to end the sanctions against Syria.

Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly a quarter century, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, marking the end of the Baath Party's decades-long rule, which began in 1963.

Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces that ousted Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January, pledging to rebuild the country and restore stability.

Syria has been working to revive its economy by attracting investors and signing trade agreements with regional states and companies.