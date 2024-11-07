Donald Trump reclaimed the White House in a decisive win on Wednesday, as millions of Americans set aside concerns over his criminal charges and polarizing rhetoric, electing a leader whose promises may push the boundaries of presidential authority.

Trump, 78, clinched Tuesday's election after a polarizing and dizzying campaign marked by two attempts on his life and Kamala Harris' late entry into the race following President Joe Biden's surprise withdrawal.

In a concession speech at her alma mater Howard University on Wednesday afternoon, Harris sought to console the voters who had hoped she would become the first woman to win the White House.

"To everyone who is watching, do not despair," she said. "This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves."

Harris said she had called Trump to congratulate him and promised to aid his transition. But she was not prepared to embrace his vision for the country.

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she said, as some supporters in the crowd shed tears. "The fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness and the dignity of all people."

At least 200 people gathered outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago to protest his election. One banner at the front read "Trump out!" as demonstrators also called for and end to Israel's Gaza incursion, pictures on social media showed.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks after conceding the presidential race to President-elect Donald Trump, Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 6, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Biden planned to address the nation at 11 a.m. EST (4 p.m. GMT) on Thursday. The White House said Biden was committed to a smooth transition between now and Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump's campaign said Biden called Trump to congratulate him and invite him to a meeting at the White House at an unspecified time.

Trump's resounding victory underscored how disenchanted Americans had become with the economy, border security and the direction of the country and its culture.

Voters demanded a change, even if the agent of change was a convicted felon twice impeached and no longer the Washington outsider he was in his 2016 campaign.

Trump has said he wants the authority to fire civil servants he views as disloyal and has vowed to use federal law enforcement agencies to investigate or prosecute perceived enemies, including political rivals.

Trump promised roles in his administration to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest man and a prominent Trump donor, and former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Musk contributed at least $119 million to a pro-Trump spending group, giving him extraordinary influence to help his companies secure favorable government treatment.

The outcome defied polls that showed a razor-close race ahead of Tuesday's Election Day. Trump prevailed in at least five of the seven battleground states to push him over the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency and was leading in the remaining two, Arizona and Nevada, where votes were still being tallied.

Trump was also on track to become the first Republican presidential candidate to win the popular vote since George W. Bush two decades ago.

His fellow Republicans wrested control of the U.S. Senate from Democrats and had added to their narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, though the outcome there may not be known for several days with dozens of races still uncalled.

"It was a hell of a good day," said Mitch McConnell, the longtime Senate Republican leader.

Unified Republican control on Capitol Hill would clear the way for major portions of Trump's legislative agenda, as it did in the first two years of his 2017-2021 presidency when Republicans whipped a major tax-cut bill through Congress that mainly benefited the wealthy.

"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," Trump said early on Wednesday to a roaring crowd at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida.