As speculations grow over whether the U.S. will join Israel in potential military action against Iran, the American Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee delivered a religiously charged message to Donald Trump, calling him a divinely chosen leader at a time of historic consequence.

Trump publicly shared the private message from Huckabee on his social media account on Tuesday, further fueling debates in Washington and Tel Aviv about a possible joint operation targeting Iran and, notably, its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Mr. President, God spared you in Butler, PA to be the most consequential President in a century—maybe ever," Huckabee wrote, referencing the recent assassination attempt on Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Huckabee, a longtime political ally and former Arkansas governor, suggested that no American president since Harry S. Truman has faced stakes as high as Trump now does.

"You have decisions on your shoulders I would not want to be made by anyone else," he continued. "I don’t reach out to persuade you. Only to encourage you. I believe you will hear from heaven and that voice is far more important than mine or ANYONE else’s."

"There are many voices speaking to you, sir," he added. "But only one voice is important: His."

The timing of Huckabee’s message is significant. Israeli officials have reportedly been pressing for coordinated U.S. involvement in possible strikes against Iran, following a wave of escalations in the region and renewed concerns about Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Speaking from the White House Situation Room, Trump said he is monitoring developments closely and remains focused on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

During his return from the G7 Summit in Canada, which he left early, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he is not interested in a cease-fire with Iran. "I want a real end to its nuclear weapons program," he said.

The message from Huckabee underscores the deepening alignment between evangelical leaders and the Trump camp, particularly at a time of rising international stakes and moral framing of foreign policy decisions.