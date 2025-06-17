U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected the idea of a temporary Iran-Israel cease-fire, instead demanding a complete and permanent end to Tehran’s nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters early Tuesday aboard Air Force One after his departure from the G-7 summit in Canada, Trump said he wanted to see "an end, a real end – not a cease-fire, an end."

Trump left the summit in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta unexpectedly early, citing the escalating crisis in the Middle East as the reason.

Although Trump had at one point suggested that he believed Iran was open to negotiations, he said on social media that he had not reached out to the leadership in Tehran. He also rejected reports that he was working on achieving a cease-fire between Iran and Israel.

"If they want to talk, they know how to reach me. They should have taken the deal that was on the table – Would have saved a lot of lives!!!" he posted on Truth Social, apparently referring to nuclear negotiations between his administration and Iran.

The sixth round of those talks had been scheduled to take place Sunday in Oman, but was canceled as the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated.

Israel says its military campaign in Iran, now in its fifth day, is aimed at thwarting Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.