U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated Thursday his outrageous plan to displace Palestinian population from Gaza after its "turned over to the United States by Israel."

Trump then added that they would begin construction of what he touted as "most spectacular developments of its [sic] kind on Earth."

The newly elected U.S. leader reaffirmed the contentious Gaza plan Thursday in a statement on his social media site, Truth.

"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region," he wrote.

"They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free. The U.S., working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its [sic] kind on Earth."

He also added that "No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!"

Earlier Tuesday, Trump had announced while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting that "the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip."

"We will do a job with it, too. We'll own it," he said to audible gasps during the press conference, offering few details on how the United States could remove more than 2 million Palestinians or control the war-battered territory.

His administration, however, appeared to tone down this proposal by Wednesday after facing severe international criticism – from Palestinians, Arab governments and world leaders.

Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the idea "was not meant to be hostile," while the White House said there was no commitment to sending U.S. troops.