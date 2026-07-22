President Donald Trump has reportedly approved a landmark deal to help Saudi Arabia develop a civilian nuclear program, U.S. media reported Tuesday, potentially allowing uranium enrichment in the kingdom.

The multibillion-dollar agreement is said to have a duration of 30 years, secure a key role for U.S. companies in building Saudi Arabia's nuclear infrastructure and exclude other foreign competitors, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing government officials.

A central provision foresees U.S. companies building a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia, provided a joint U.S.-Saudi study concludes that such a step is justified.

The Trump administration reportedly considers that these partnerships would give the U.S. influence over the Saudi nuclear program, while ensuring it could not be misused for military purposes.

The agreement – which is to be submitted to Congress in Washington for review in the coming days – is expected to face resistance, both newspapers reported, as many lawmakers oppose the spread of nuclear technology in the politically volatile Middle East.

The New York Times reported, citing government officials, that Trump had been forced to make compromises to reach the agreement.

He had agreed to conditions that could potentially prevent international inspectors from gaining access to certain sites – specifically those where there is suspicion that nuclear fuel could be diverted for weapons programs, the newspaper said.

According to the reports, the agreement could be signed as early as Wednesday.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright already held talks on such a deal during a visit to the region in April 2025. At the time, speculation was already swirling about a possible new energy agreement between the two countries that could pave the way for a nuclear program in the desert kingdom.

The U.S. previously held talks with Saudi Arabia on a possible normalization of bilateral relations with Israel. In return, support for Riyadh on its nuclear program and a possible new security agreement had been discussed.

However, the Saudi-Israeli normalization process was frozen after the outbreak of the Gaza war at the end of 2023.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, has continued to express his country's "great interest" in developing a civilian nuclear program.

In a 2018 interview with CBS, he said Saudi Arabia would pursue nuclear weapons "as soon as possible" if Iran acquired them.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have long competed for regional influence. Although the two countries restored diplomatic ties in 2023 under a Chinese-brokered agreement, deep mistrust remains after decades of geopolitical rivalry, much of it shaped by the Sunni-Shiite divide.