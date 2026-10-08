The White House has asked the Pentagon to present options for military strikes on Iran before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, according to reports Wednesday.

Asked about the reports, a Pentagon official told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency that "The Department's job is to develop and present military options to the president." The official did not confirm or deny the reports.

The Atlantic, citing two administration officials, reported the size and targets of any potential strikes – and whether the administration will ultimately proceed – remain under debate.

Advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump, however, believe the best time for new strikes is after the midterms, the magazine said.

A White House official told The Atlantic that U.S. President Donald Trump "has all options available at any time," but did not address questions about the timing of possible strikes.

U.S. officials told Axios that the Pentagon instructed U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) several days ago to conclude preparations for resuming major combat operations in Iran. According to the report, the directive did not include a specific date for launching strikes.

The U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies.

The U.S. and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June following mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar to halt hostilities and pave the way for negotiations.

Implementation of the agreement has since stalled amid disagreements, including on security and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last month in an address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York that he expects to reach a deal with Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, warning he faces a "big decision" on whether to pursue an agreement or "annihilate" the country.