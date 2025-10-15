U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, on Wednesday dismissed reports that he plans to leave his White House role to concentrate on his business interests.

"This story is 100% Fake News and should be immediately retracted. I often wonder where these so-called 'reporters' come up with such laughable nonsense," Witkoff wrote on X. "I am more engaged on the peace process than ever, and I am continuing to proudly serve the President of the United States!"

Middle East Eye first reported on the since-denied departure, prompting the White House to issue a statement in which it called the story "totally false," and said the outlet did not provide it with an "adequate opportunity to comment."

Witkoff has played a critical role in Trump's international negotiations, ranging from securing the recently brokered cease-fire in the Gaza Strip to talks with Iran before its nuclear program was targeted with U.S. strikes in June. Trump has recently tasked Witkoff with prioritizing efforts to end Russia's war on Ukraine, and said the special envoy would resume negotiations with Iran once that is done.

Talks to end the war in Ukraine have largely stalled as Trump has acknowledged efforts with NATO allies to ratchet up the pressure on the Kremlin to restart negotiations.