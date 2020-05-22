President Donald Trump on Friday urged U.S. state governors to allow places of worship to reopen immediately, as the country moves gradually toward lifting COVID-19 lockdown measures.

"Today I am identifying houses of worship – churches, synagogues and mosques – as essential places that provide essential services," Trump told a news conference at the White House.

"The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, for this weekend," he said.

"If they don't do it, I will override the governors. In America, we need more prayer, not less."