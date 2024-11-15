Donald Trump’s education vision is firmly focused on reshaping America’s schools by eliminating policies he believes are politically motivated.

At the core of his plan is a crackdown on what he sees as left-wing influence, targeting lessons on gender identity and structural racism and abolishing diversity and inclusion offices.

With the presidency secured, Trump plans to use federal funding as a powerful tool to enforce his agenda across the nation.

He has repeatedly vowed to cut funding to schools that promote what he considers politically biased content.

On his first day in office, Trump has promised to withdraw money from any school teaching critical race theory, gender identity, or other policies he opposes.

However, some question whether the president has the legal authority to enact such broad changes.

Critics argue that Trump’s perspective on America’s education system is based on a distorted narrative, accusing him of manufacturing fears about the state of public education.

They contend that his proposals would harm public schools and hurt students who rely on them the most.

Wil Del Pilar, senior vice president at Education Trust, dismissed Trump’s rhetoric as "propaganda," pointing out that there is no evidence to support claims of widespread political indoctrination in schools.

Trump’s platform also includes financial incentives for states and schools that end teacher tenure, expand school choice programs, and allow parents to elect school principals.

His most radical proposal, however, is to abolish the U.S. Department of Education, a longstanding goal of conservative politicians, whom he accuses of fostering “radical” ideologies.

The federal government contributes about 14% of funding for public K-12 schools, with the remainder coming from local taxes and state governments.

Colleges rely more on federal money through grants and loans.

Trump plans to use the Education Department’s civil rights enforcement powers to pressure schools that don’t comply with his policies, although such actions would be gradual rather than immediate.

Bob Eitel, president of the conservative Defense of Freedom Institute, believes Trump could use civil rights investigations to target schools with diversity offices or those accused of discriminatory practices.

He also suggested Trump might introduce legislation to fine universities with diversity programs, which he views as discriminatory.

Trump has also proposed the creation of a free, online university called the American Academy, funded by taxing and suing wealthy private universities.

Trump’s first term saw threats to cut funding from schools reluctant to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic or accused of stifling free speech.

While most of these threats didn’t come to fruition, Trump did secure a tax on university endowments.

Some universities hope for a more collaborative relationship with the administration, as Peter McDonough of the American Council on Education argued that working together would benefit the country more than continued antagonism.

Despite his promise to abolish the Department of Education, Trump’s education agenda often appears contradictory.

While he advocates for removing federal control from schools, he also supports nationwide bans on policies he opposes, overriding state autonomy in the process.

Max Eden of AEI contended that a neutral approach would not fulfill Trump’s promises.

Trump is also pushing for changes to school curricula.

His education platform includes reviving his 1776 Commission, aimed at promoting patriotic education and countering progressive views.

He plans to establish a new body to certify teachers who align with these values.

While many of Trump’s education reforms would require Congress or lengthy rulemaking processes, he plans to act quickly on other fronts.

He intends to reverse Biden-era executive orders, including those related to racial equity, and likely target Biden’s Title IX regulations, though the process could take time.

Trump has yet to fully outline his plans for student loans but has criticized Biden’s loan forgiveness proposals as unfair and illegal.

With many of Biden’s education policies stalled by legal challenges, Trump’s administration may seek to overturn or modify them.