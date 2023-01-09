Governments around the world and leaders on Monday reacted with shock and dismay to the storming of Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace by thousands of supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

The rioters refuse to acknowledge Bolsonaro's defeat in recent elections. The former president has not made a public statement explicitly conceding that he lost.

Türkiye on Monday voiced solidarity with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva following the storming incident in the Brazilian capital.

"We condemn the acts of violence against the Government led by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Congress and the Constitutional Court in Brazil," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

Expressing solidarity with the government of President Lula da Silva and the Brazilian people in the face of acts of violence, the ministry said: "It is important to respect the results of elections and the democratic processes that reflect the will of the people in the country."

United States President Joe Biden took on Twitter to condemn the attack.

"I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial," he wrote.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said: "The coup attempt by the Brazilian conservatives urged on by the leadership of oligarchic power, their spokespersons and fanatics, is reprehensible and undemocratic. Lula is not alone, he has the support of the progressive forces of his country, Mexico, the American continent and the world."

"The will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected! President @LulaOficial can count on France's unwavering support," wrote French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday that "the violent assaults on democratic institutions are an attack on democracy that cannot be tolerated" and that Berlin "stands with President Lula and Brazilians."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia condemned "in the strongest terms" the actions of those behind the disorder.

China Monday said it "closely follows and firmly opposes the violent attack on the federal authority in Brazil on January 8," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, adding Beijing "supports the measures taken by the Brazilian government to calm the situation, restore social order and safeguard national stability."

In a tweet addressed to Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote he was "deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism."

"Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities," Modi said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted out her condemnation of "the assault on democracy in Brazil," while European Council President Charles Michel wrote that Lula was "democratically elected by millions of Brazilians through fair and free elections" and had the EU's full support.

During the violence in Brasilia, Bolsonaro supporters ransacked the National Congress building after busting through barricades, climbing on the roof and smashing windows.

They then directed their rage toward the nearby Supreme Court and the Palacio do Planalto, the official workplace of the president. It took security forces several hours to regain control of the area.