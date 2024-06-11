The top U.S. diplomat announced Tuesday that Washington would give $404 million in humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, as he called on other countries to give funds amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza caused by Israel's monthslong attacks, supported by the U.S. itself.

The aid, announced at an emergency aid conference in Jordan, brings the total U.S. contribution to Palestinians – in Gaza, the West Bank and the region – to $674 million since the war broke out in October, according to the State Department.

But Blinken noted that a U.N. appeal for the Palestinians was only one-third funded, with a shortfall of some $2.3 billion.

"Some have expressed great concern over the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, including countries with the capacity to give a lot, have provided very little or nothing at all," Blinken told an emergency aid conference in Jordan, in a likely reference to U.S. adversaries China and Russia.

"It is time for everyone – everyone – to step up. And for those who have already given and given generously, give more," he said.

Blinken did not specify how the United States would deliver the assistance but Washington – the largest donor to the Palestinians -- has focused on the World Food Programme and private aid groups.

The U.S. Congress has banned further contributions to the main provider of assistance on the ground – UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.

The U.S. recently built a so-called temporary aid pier in Gaza, which was used during Israel's operation to rescue hostages, which killed at least 274 Palestinians at the Nuseirat camp.

Israel is accused of genocide at the ICJ, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

The Gaza-based Government Media Office said at least 274 Palestinians were killed and over 600 injured Saturday in severe Israeli airstrikes targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp, areas east of Deir al-Balah, and al-Bureij and al-Maghazi camps in central Gaza, coinciding with a sudden incursion of vehicles east and northwest of Nuseirat. The military announced it rescued four captives during the raids.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas incursion last Oct. 7 despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Over 37,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.