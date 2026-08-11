U.S. forces disabled the steering system of a Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel Tuesday after it allegedly attempted to breach Washington's naval blockade on Iran by sailing toward an Iranian port.

"A US Navy MH-60 helicopter fired two Hellfire missiles into the Vela Nova’s engine room after the ship’s civilian crew ignored repeated warnings from American forces,” the U.S. military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. CENTCOM confirmed that the vessel is no longer transiting to Iran and stressed that the maritime restriction remains in full effect.

As of Tuesday, CENTCOM has redirected 55 commercial vessels attempting to run the blockade, disabled three non-compliant ships, and boarded two others.

Earlier Tuesday, maritime security firm Vanguard said the Vela Nova was struck by a missile fired from a helicopter while transiting westbound through the Gulf of Oman about 71 nautical miles (131 kilometers, 82 miles) from the coast of Pakistan.

"The missile struck the vessel, causing a fire that was subsequently extinguished,” Vanguard said. All 17 crew were accounted for, it added.

According to the Wall Street Journal, following the attack, the ship appeared to be trying to move its crew to another civilian vessel.