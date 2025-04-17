The United States has started pulling hundreds of troops from northeastern Syria, a report published by The New York Times claimed Thursday.

The military is shuttering three of its eight small operating bases, reducing troop levels to about 1,400 from 2,000, the Times reported, citing two senior U.S. officials.

The officials said American commanders will assess whether to make additional cuts after 60 days.

Commanders have recommended keeping at least 500 troops in Syria, said one official.

The report said President Donald Trump has expressed "deep skepticism" about keeping U.S. troops in Syria.

Trump said in late January that the U.S. "will make a determination" on troops in Syria following a report that said he intends to withdraw American forces.

"I don't know who said that, but we'll make a determination on that," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We're not involved in Syria. Syria is in its own mess. They've got enough messes over there. They don't need us involved."

According to the New York Times, at least for now, the reductions that started Thursday are based on ground commanders' recommendations to close and consolidate bases, and were approved by the Pentagon and its central command.