A joint statement signed by 79 parties to the International Criminal Court (ICC) warned that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose sanctions on the global body raises the "risk of impunity" for violations of international law.

"Such measures increase the risk of impunity for the most serious crimes and threaten to erode the international rule of law, which is crucial for promoting global order and security," said the joint statement, led by Slovenia, Luxembourg, Mexico, Sierra Leone and Vanuatu.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on Friday his country would seek to ensure the International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, could continue to operate despite announced U.S. sanctions.

"Of course, as the host country, we have a responsibility to guarantee the unhindered functioning of the criminal court at all times. And we will keep doing that," Schoof told reporters.

Schoof described the moves as a "disturbing signal and very regrettable" with potentially "significant implications" for the ICC's independence and ongoing investigations.

"The Netherlands stands by the International Criminal Court. We will continue to support it. We are the host country," said Schoof.

"We are also proud of the Netherlands and also of The Hague as a city for peace and justice. The ICC is an explicit part of that. And we will do everything we can to ensure that the ICC can fulfill its tasks," added the Dutch leader.

Trump signed an executive order approving sanctions against the court on Thursday, arguing the ICC "abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant."

International arrest warrants were issued last year against Netanyahu and Israel's then-defense minister Gallant for their war crimes in Gaza, documented by evidence.

Trump's order sanctions employees and supporters of the court involved in investigations, indictments or arrest warrants against U.S. personnel or allies such as Israel.

According to the order, assets are to be frozen, and U.S. persons and companies are prohibited from financial and economic transactions with them.