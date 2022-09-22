U.S. President Joe Biden made headlines for the wrong reasons Thursday after footage of his seemingly disorientated behavior made rounds on social media.

The footage shows a 79-year-old Biden, who was in New York for the 77th U.N. General Assembly Meetings Wednesday, seemingly losing his sense of direction as he tried to get of the stage after making a speech at the Global Fund's Conference.

He left the podium abruptly as the audience applauded, only to walk back before saying something incomprehensible.

Earlier this August, another video of Biden, struggling to put on his jacket, had hit social media.

As the president was stuck in his jacket and failed to wear it properly, First Lady Jill Biden came to the rescue.

His signature aviator sunglasses, balanced on top of his mask, also fell on the asphalt. The president quickly scooped up the glasses before walking away.

Biden’s fitness for office has been a longtime fixation among conservatives. The recent footage will add fuel to that fire dominating conversations on the right as Trump openly sows doubts about the health of the man who defeated him.

Meanwhile, some of Trump’s allies had raised questions over Biden’s health following his stumble on the Air Force One stairs last year.

Later in June 2021, a group of 14 Republicans had urged the president to take a cognitive test and make the results public.