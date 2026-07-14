Warren Buffett announced Tuesday he has stopped donating to the Gates Foundation after revelations about Bill Gates' interactions with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Buffett said he is donating about $6 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock, comprising 12 million Class B shares, to four family foundations overseen by his daughter Susie and sons Howard and Peter.
He also said he will donate his remaining Berkshire shares "one way or the other," to the four foundations by Dec. 31, 2034.
The 95-year-old Berkshire chairman did not mention the Gates Foundation, which has received more than $47 billion of the conglomerate's stock since Buffett in 2006 made what he called an irrevocable pledge to donate shares throughout his lifetime. Buffett's donation was more than $4.5 billion last year.
Bill Gates told members of Congress in June that he "did not fully understand the extent" of Epstein's crimes when he associated with the late convicted sex offender to raise money for his philanthropic foundation.
Gates also testified that he never witnessed any criminal conduct from Epstein.