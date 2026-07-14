Warren Buffett announced Tuesday he has stopped donating to the Gates Foundation after revelations about Bill Gates' interactions with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Buffett said ​he ​is donating ⁠about $6 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock, comprising 12 million Class B shares, to four family foundations overseen by his daughter Susie and sons Howard and Peter.

He also said he will donate his remaining Berkshire shares "one way or the ⁠other," ⁠to the four foundations by Dec. 31, 2034.

The 95-year-old Berkshire chairman did not mention the Gates Foundation, which has received more than $47 billion of the conglomerate's stock since Buffett in 2006 made ⁠what he called an irrevocable pledge to donate shares throughout his lifetime. Buffett's donation was ​more than $4.5 billion last year.

Bill Gates ​told members of Congress in June that he "did ⁠not fully ‌understand ‌the extent" of Epstein's crimes ⁠when he associated with ‌the late convicted sex offender ​to raise money for ⁠his philanthropic foundation.

Gates also ⁠testified that he never witnessed ⁠any criminal conduct ​from Epstein.