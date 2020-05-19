World Health Organization member states agreed Tuesday to an independent probe into the U.N. agency's COVID-19 response as U.S. criticism mounted over its handling of the pandemic.

Countries taking part in the WHO's annual assembly, held virtually for the first time, adopted a resolution by consensus calling for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the international response to the crisis, including a probe of WHO actions and "their timelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The United States did not disassociate itself from the consensus as some had feared after Washington chastised the WHO on the first day of the assembly Monday and lashed out further against China over its role in the outbreak.

Any future vaccine and medication for the coronavirus must be made available cheaply to the world "as a global priority," World Health Organization members (WHO) agreed on Tuesday in a meeting that was overshadowed by U.S. threats to leave the agency.

In an annual meeting that was held online, WHO member countries adopted a resolution that "calls for the universal, timely and equitable access to and fair distribution" of medical products to fight the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

The WHO members also called on the pharmaceutical industry and others involved in research and development to share and pool their patents.

Hours before the resolution was passed, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to permanently pull funding from the WHO and to consider a U.S. exit from the U.N. health agency if it does not commit to "major substantive improvements" within 30 days.In a four-page letter to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Trump set out what he called "repeated missteps" by the organization.