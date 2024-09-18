The U.S. Coast Guard unveiled footage of the wreckage of the Titan submersible on the North Atlantic Ocean floor on Wednesday.

The submersible imploded in June 2023, killing all five crew members aboard.

The private vessel was on its way to explore the wreckage of the ill-fated cruise ship the RMS Titanic when the catastrophic implosion occurred, less than two hours into its descent.

In this June 22, 2023, image obtained from the U.S. Coast Guard and Pelagic Research Services, the tail cone of the Titan submersible rests at the bottom of the ocean. (US Coast Guard Handout / Pelagic Research Services via AFP)

Earlier this week, a hearing shed light on one of the final communications from the crew to the Titan's mother ship, which read, "all good here," shortly before contact was lost for good.

The incident sparked a wave of global attention, with investigations continuing into the causes of the implosion.

The Titanic itself infamously sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage after hitting an iceberg, killing nearly 1,500 of the estimated 2,224 passengers on board.