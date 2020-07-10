At least 10 people died and 30 others went missing after heavy monsoon rain triggered landslides in Nepal Friday, officials said.

Seven people died when mudslides hit three different spots around the resort town of Pokhara, police official Subash Hamal said.

Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of the capital, Kathmandu, is popular among tourists and serves as a base for trekkers heading up to mountain trails.

Just north of Pokhara, a landslide swept through two villages in Myagdi district, damaging 37 houses.

Government Administrator Mahesh Subedi said so far three bodies had been pulled out but 30 more remain missing.

Roads were also blocked by mudslides, making rescue efforts difficult while continuing rains prevented helicopter flights.

Landslides are common in the Himalayan nation during the monsoon season that begins in June and lasts up to September.