Two people were killed and 11 injured after a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian Embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul, police said Monday.

Two Russian Embassy staff were among the casualties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry did not offer any details as to who the staff members were or how they died. Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported earlier, citing anonymous sources, that 15-20 people were killed or wounded as the result of an apparent suicide bombing.

According to RIA Novosti, the blast occurred when a Russian diplomat came out to the people queuing outside to call out the names of the candidates for a visa.

Afghan police also said earlier that a suicide bomber had detonated explosives near the entrance to the Russian Embassy in Kabul, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

"The suicide attacker before reaching the target was recognized and shot by Russian Embassy (Taliban) guards ... there is no information about casualties yet," Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

There were conflicting reports about the target of the blast. Some sources quoted a witness who said that the blast happened in front of the embassy as Afghans were waiting for visas.

The Taliban did not immediately confirm the explosion or give any casualty figures.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Although Moscow does not officially recognize the Taliban's government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.