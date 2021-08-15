Afghanistan's parliament speaker and a number of political leaders have reportedly left Kabul for Pakistan, Afghan media citing Al-Jazeera said Sunday after Taliban forces entered Kabul.
The move came just hours after the group captured control of the key eastern city of Jalalabad, securing critical roads connecting the country to Pakistan. The Taliban also entered Kabul but said they have instructed their forces not to cross the gates of the capital and take the city by force.
The group in a statement said, “Negotiations are underway to ensure that the transition process is completed safely and securely, without compromising the lives, property and honor of anyone, and without compromising the lives of Kabulis.”
Another statement sought to reassure banks, merchants and other entrepreneurs that the group posed no threat to their property, money and institutions.
