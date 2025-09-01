Interior Ministry of Afghanistan announced on Monday 622 people were killed in a major earthquake in country’s east.

Earlier reports said that a strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck Nangarhar.

The earthquake struck just before midnight, shaking buildings from Kabul to neighbouring Pakistan's capital Islamabad, around 370 kilometres (230 miles) away, for several seconds, AFP journalists said.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at a relatively shallow depth of eight kilometres, was 27 kilometres from the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, according to the US Geological Survey. A series of aftershocks followed throughout the night, including a powerful and shallow 5.2-magnitude quake just after 4 am (23:30 GMT Sunday).

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.