A letter sent to Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie details the plight of Afghan women and their disenfranchisement after the Taliban seized control of the country.

Jolie shared the letter on Instagram, saying she received it from a young Afghan woman who hasn’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan last August.

"I feel like women don’t have any right to speak or put their word forward," the letter reads, according to Jolie’s post.

"The rights of the woman are taken away from them and they are not allowed to do anything in the country," the letter continued. "A few weeks back when the Taliban arrested two of the women who raised their voices in order to ask for the rights of woman and freedom, I just thought, that this is the end and I might never be able to go outside again or even be able to speak as I am a Girl."

Jolie didn’t share the name of the letter’s author in order to protect her identity and urged her followers to help make sure women in Afghanistan are "not forgotten."

"Please track what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are being taken from their homes at night at gunpoint and disappeared, and new restrictions are being imposed on the freedom of women and girls day by day," the Oscar-winning actor wrote.