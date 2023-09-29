At least 52 people have been killed and dozens of others injured when a blast ripped through a religious gathering in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan province, according to local media.

The southwestern province of Balochistan has in the past been the site of attacks by terrorist groups and separatist militants.

"It seems a suicide attack" a senior local police officer Javed Lehri said, adding that the bomber blew himself up near the vehicle of Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaz Gishkori.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet, while the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan denied it was involved.