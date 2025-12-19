Australia moved Friday to tighten gun laws and launch its largest firearms buyback in nearly three decades as the nation grappled with grief, anger and defiance following the deadly Bondi Beach shooting that left 15 people dead.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government would introduce a sweeping buyback program aimed at removing “surplus, newly banned and illegal firearms” from circulation, after revelations that one of the alleged attackers legally owned six high-powered rifles.

“There is no reason someone living in the suburbs of Sydney needed this many guns,” Albanese said, vowing to close loopholes that allowed such weapons to be owned.

The plan would mark Australia’s most significant gun reform since 1996, when a mass shooting at Port Arthur that killed 35 people prompted a nationwide crackdown widely credited with preventing similar atrocities for decades.

The announcement came as hundreds of swimmers and surfers returned to the water at Bondi Beach, forming a floating circle in a powerful show of unity and remembrance.

Many wept, shouted and splashed the sea, reclaiming a place that had become synonymous with tragedy.

“They slaughtered innocent victims,” said Jason Carr, a 53-year-old security consultant. “But I’m not going to let someone so dark stop me from doing what I love or being part of my community.”

Australia will also observe a national day of reflection, Albanese said, urging citizens to light candles at 6:47 p.m. on Sunday – exactly one week after the attack unfolded.

City on edge

Sydney remains on heightened alert nearly a week later.

Armed police on Friday released seven men detained after a tip-off suggested a possible “violent act” was being planned at Bondi Beach.

Authorities said there was no established link to the alleged gunmen and no immediate threat to the public.

Police say Sajid Akram, 50, and his 24-year-old son Naveed opened fire during a Jewish festival at the iconic beach on Sunday.

Sajid was killed in a shootout with police, while Naveed – an unemployed bricklayer – survived and has been charged with 15 counts of murder, an act of terrorism and dozens of other serious offenses.

Investigators believe the pair were inspired by the Daesh group and are probing whether they met with terrorists during a recent trip to the Philippines.

Remembering the heroes

Among those laid to rest Friday were Boris and Sofia Gurman, a married couple killed while trying to stop the gunman. Witnesses said the Bondi locals attempted to wrestle Sajid to the ground in a final, selfless act.

“In the final moments of their lives, they faced evil with courage, selflessness and love,” Rabbi Yehoram Ulman told mourners at a Jewish funeral home. “They were, in every sense of the word, heroes.”

Another hero emerged in the chaos: Ahmed Al Ahmed, a Syrian-born Australian who tackled one of the attackers and was shot four to five times in the shoulder. His actions are credited with saving lives.

Albanese hailed him as “the best of our country.”

From his hospital bed at Sydney’s St. George Hospital, the 43-year-old father of two called for unity and compassion, urging people to “forget everything bad” and stand together “as all human beings.”

“I did it from the heart,” Ahmed said. “People deserve to enjoy life. That is their right.”

His bravery sparked a global outpouring of support.

More than 43,000 people donated roughly AU$2.5 million ($1.65 million) through GoFundMe, presented to him this week by Canadian influencer Zachery Dereniowski.

“Every penny,” Dereniowski told him, “is deserved.”