Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Iran signed a gas swap agreement of up to 2 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year, Iran state news agency IRNA reported Sunday.
"Turkmenistan will sell 5-6 million cubic metres of gas per day to Azerbaijan under the trilateral agreement signed on the sidelines of the ECO Summit in Turkmenistan," IRNA said.
