At least 12 of Bangladesh's 64 districts were heavily affected with more than 100,000 people from about 20,000 families suffering from the consequences of floods, the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry said in an update published Saturday.

Floods caused by an onrush of upstream water and seasonal monsoon rains have also submerged a huge amount of cropland of more than 100 villages in the affected areas, said media reports.

The report warned residents of a further deterioration of the situation in the northern and central districts in the coming week and said the government has ordered local administrations to prepare sufficient cyclone shelters and other settlements in risky areas.

Meanwhile, several thousand residents in the country's northern districts have reportedly taken shelter in high places and at various government settlements as their homes have been submerged.

Floods in Bangladesh during the monsoon season are common due to heavy rain and upstream water from neighboring India.

Both countries share 54 common rivers that originate from the Himalayan mountains. India constructed barrages upstream of 53 rivers and New Delhi keeps all barrage gates open during the rainy season to discharge water from land, usually causing flooding in Bangladesh.

The two neighboring states, however, are continuing talks about unresolved common issues, including sharing the water of common rivers.