Bangladesh recorded the highest number of HIV cases since the first case was reported in 1989, with 1,276 cases and 266 related deaths this year health authorities said Wednesday.

According to a report prepared by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), of the total cases in 2013, 1,118 were Bangladeshis while the rest were Rohingya living in various camps in Cox's Bazar.

HIV is an infection that attacks the body's immune system, specifically the white blood cells called CD4 cells, according to the World Health Organization.

Some 947 people were diagnosed with HIV and 232 others died due to HIV in 2022, said the report released at an event held in Dhaka.

Since 1989, a total of 10,984 people have been diagnosed while 2,086 people died of HIV in Bangladesh, according to health authorities.

The government provides free treatment to people infected with HIV in Bangladesh.