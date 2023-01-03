Beijing has threatened countermeasures after around a dozen countries placed fresh COVID-19 test requirements on passengers traveling abroad from China, as the country faces a surge in cases.

Chinese authorities condemned the decision Tuesday after the United States, Canada, France and Japan among dozens of other countries confirmed they will now require travelers to show a negative COVID test before arrival.

"Some countries have taken entry restrictions targeting only Chinese travelers," foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, told a regular briefing.

"This lacks scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable," she added, warning China could "take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity."

China is seeing a steep rise in infections after years of harsh zero-COVID restrictions were abruptly loosened last month with little warning or preparation and hospitals and crematoriums have been quickly overwhelmed.

In late December, Beijing said inbound travelers would no longer be required to quarantine, sending many Chinese people rushing to plan long-awaited trips abroad.

Countries have cited China's lack of transparency around infection data and the risk of new variants emerging as reasons to restrict travelers.

China recorded only 22 COVID deaths since December, after dramatically narrowing the criteria for classifying such deaths.