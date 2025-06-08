The chilling discovery of 21-year-old Adriana Suazo’s body in a quiet wooded area of Milton has stirred fresh alarm across New England amid a disturbing rise in unexplained deaths.

On Sunday morning, June 1, a passerby stumbled upon Suazo’s lifeless form near 143 Central Avenue, less than half a mile from Milton’s Central Avenue Red Line trolley stop, in a neighborhood unaccustomed to violence. Authorities say her body bore no clear signs of trauma or assault, leaving the cause of death a baffling mystery as the medical examiner’s autopsy continues.

Suazo, a Boston native raised in Dorchester, Roxbury, and Jamaica Plain, had no known ties to Milton, deepening the puzzle.

Her sister, Melanie Pizarro, told Fox News Digital the circumstances surrounding Adriana’s death felt “suspicious,” pointing out she was likely with someone before or at the time she died.

Family members have urged anyone with information about Suazo’s movements in the days before June 1 to come forward.

This tragedy marks the 13th such unexplained death to surface in New England since March 2025, spanning Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Maine.

The pattern of victims, mostly women, found in isolated or wooded spots has ignited public fears of a serial killer roaming the region.

The cases vary widely: some victims were dismembered, others simply left unattended, each case under separate investigation.

Law enforcement agencies from Massachusetts to Connecticut have repeatedly denied any forensic links between the cases. “No known threat to the public exists at this time,” Massachusetts State Police stated, pushing back against swirling social media speculation. Yet, as more bodies appear, the public’s unease deepens.

The string of cases began in early March with Paige Fannon’s body in Connecticut and a human skull found the same day in Plymouth, Mass.

Since then, grim discoveries followed steadily – including dismembered remains in Connecticut, unidentified bodies in Massachusetts, and victims in Rhode Island.

Social media users and true crime watchers have mapped the sites, noting how close many are geographically, fueling conspiracy theories and anxiety.

Posts on X and Facebook liken the situation to infamous serial killer cases like the Long Island Serial Killer, underscoring public mistrust when answers remain scarce.

For Suazo’s family, the unanswered questions cut deepest. Melanie Pizarro’s GoFundMe to cover funeral costs has raised nearly $11,000, while a recent vigil drew dozens to honor Adriana’s memory.

Family and friends recall her as a “firecracker,” full of life and love, now a victim in a mystery that haunts the region.