Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar on Tuesday that China firmly opposes the joint U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, warning that the use of force will only deepen the regional crisis and calling for an immediate end to military operations.

In the phone call, Wang said Beijing rejects “any military strikes launched by Israel and the United States against Iran,” according to state media. He stressed that force “cannot truly solve problems” and often creates new crises and long-term instability. “The real value of military power lies not on the battlefield, but in preventing war,” he was quoted as saying.

China also urged restraint in a separate conversation between Wang and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, condemning the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei while urging Tehran to address the “legitimate concerns” of neighboring states.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated Beijing’s criticism of the U.S.-Israeli campaign, saying the strikes violate international law and have sharply escalated tensions across the Middle East.

On Iran’s nuclear program, Mao said China remains “highly concerned” and continues to support a peaceful, negotiated resolution. She added that Beijing “respects” Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy under international frameworks.