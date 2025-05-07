At least 31 people have been killed and 57 others injured amid heavy fighting between India and Pakistan along the contested Line of Control (LoC), following India's missile strikes and artillery fire.

The violence began after India launched "Operation Sindoor" late Tuesday, targeting nine locations in Pakistan it described as "terrorist infrastructure."

Pakistan confirmed that 31 civilians, including four children, were killed and several others injured in the cross-border fire, with some victims dying in airstrikes on key targets.

The missile strikes are a response to the deadly attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 people were killed.

India blamed Pakistan for the assault, alleging cross-border links, which Islamabad denied.

India stated it acted in its right to defend against further cross-border attacks, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh calling the operation "justified" following the Pahalgam killings.

Pakistan responded by claiming to have downed five Indian fighter jets in retaliatory action.

An Indian source later reported that three of its jets had crashed on home territory.

The Indian airstrikes caused widespread damage, including the destruction of an Islamic seminary in Bahawalpur and the damage to a hydropower plant in Kashmir.

Pakistan condemned the strikes, with Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif accusing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of launching the attacks for political gain. "We won't take long to settle the score," Asif warned.

The violence prompted international concern, with the U.N. urging both nations to de-escalate, fearing catastrophic consequences.

U.S. President Donald Trump called for an immediate halt to the fighting, offering to mediate if needed. Iran, also concerned, is working to mediate the situation with officials set to meet in both New Delhi and Islamabad.

Both sides continue to exchange fire, with civilians on both sides of the border suffering the brunt of the attacks.

The situation remains tense, with the potential for further escalation. Pakistan has demanded an independent investigation into India's claims of "terrorist camps" in its territory, while rejecting the targeting of civilians.