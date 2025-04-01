The European Union and the United States warned against China's recent military drills around Taiwan amid the escalation of tensions in the region.

The EU accused China of increasing cross-strait tensions by holding military drills around Taiwan, and called on all parties to "exercise restraint."

"China's large-scale military drills around Taiwan are increasing cross-strait tensions," said EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anitta Hipper. "We call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any actions that may further escalate tensions, which should be resolved through cross-strait dialogue."

The United States is closely monitoring China's military activity near Taiwan and will continue to support the island in the face of Beijing's military, economic and diplomatic pressure, a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"China has shown that it is not a responsible actor and has no problem putting the region's security and prosperity at risk. There is no justification for China's irresponsible threats and military pressure operations near Taiwan," the spokesperson said.

China on Tuesday launched large-scale military drills involving its army, navy, air, and rocket forces to encircle Taiwan, claiming the exercises were a rehearsal for "precision strikes" and a blockade of the self-ruled island.

Taiwan dispatched its own aircraft and ships, and deployed land-based missile systems, in response to the ongoing exercises and accused Beijing of being the world's "biggest troublemaker."