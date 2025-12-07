Less than a third of Hong Kong’s voters took part in Sunday’s democratic election, coming just days after a catastrophic blaze in seven residential towers killed dozens.

Official figures after the closing of polls showed that only 31.9% of citizens, or about 1.3 million registered voters, cast their ballots to vote for a new parliament. The final result was not yet available shortly after midnight local time.

Hong Kong's parliament, the Legislative Council, is not fully freely elected and pro-democracy candidates did not stand this time. To be admitted to the ballot, candidates must show loyalty to China.

Residents directly elect 20 of the 90 lawmakers. Forty are chosen by a committee of politicians loyal to Beijing and representatives from business and society, and the remaining 30 are selected by industry representatives.

Since July 1, 1997, Hong Kong, a former British colony, has belonged to China again but is governed under the principle "one country, two systems".

There had been calls to postpone the election because of the fire in seven residential tower blocks that left 159 dead on November 26, however Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee kept the date.

Observers had expected that in the financial hub of about 7.5 million inhabitants only a small share of the 4.13 million registered voters would turn out. The last participation in 2021, at 30.2%, was the lowest since Britain returned the former crown colony to China.

Beijing's control was again evident during this election. The day before, authorities summoned foreign journalists to warn them against spreading "false information" about the fire and the vote.

In addition, 10 men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of calling for a boycott of the election.

Before the vote the fire disaster in the Tai Po district dominated public debate.

Police have so far arrested 15 people on suspicion of manslaughter and six others over possible fraud. The anti-corruption agency is investigating further suspects. The cause of the fire has not yet been conclusively determined.