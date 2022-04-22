Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown continues to cause havoc on its residents, with many struggling to get basic necessities. Authorities warned Shanghai's 25 million frazzled residents Friday that their purgatory would go on until the COVID-19 virus was eradicated neighborhood by neighborhood.

"I have no idea whether I will ever be allowed to go out again in my lifetime, I'm falling into depression," one user commented on China's Twitter-like Weibo beneath a report by state news agency Xinhua on the latest measures announced in Shanghai late on Thursday.

Another user asked: "How much longer is this going to last?"

Offering a glimmer of light, the city government said on its official WeChat account that infections were showing a "positive trend" and that life could return to normal soon as long as people stuck to strict rules to curb the spread of the virus.

Yet some Shanghai districts tightened restrictions on movement, and even in neighbourhoods that met criteria for people to be allowed to leave their homes, officials were ordering them to stay put, fraying nerves in households that have endured weeks of isolation.

"Our goal is to achieve community zero-COVID as soon as possible," the government said, referring to a target to stamp out transmission outside quarantined areas.

"This is an important sign of winning this major, hard battle against the epidemic ... so that we can restore normal production and order to life as soon as possible."

Shanghai officials have promised Friday to ease anti-virus controls on truck drivers that are hampering food supplies and trade as they try to revive the local economy while millions of people are still confined to their homes. A deputy mayor, Zhang Wei, promised "every effort" to resolve problems that prompted complaints about lack of access to food and fears that the shutdown, which confined most of Shanghai's 25 million people to their homes, might disrupt global trade.

Authorities have tried to increase food deliveries and the flow of goods to the Shanghai port, the world's busiest, by creating electronic passes for truck drivers to cross city and province boundaries, Zhang said at a news conference, according to state media.

When infections began to surge at the start of April, almost everyone in Shanghai was ordered to stay home. As a result, residents have lost income, suffered family separations and have had difficulty meeting basic needs.

Health officials raised hopes this week for some return to normal by saying transmission had been curbed, only for city officials to tighten restrictions a day later, causing widespread confusion and indignation.

Late on Thursday, Shanghai announced a new round of "nine major" actions, including daily city-wide testing from Friday, minimizing people movement and accelerating transfers to quarantine centers.

Some residents complain that isolation orders are issued en masse and indiscriminately for the sake of speed and efficiency, with little consideration for individual circumstances. Resident Zhang Chen, 30, told Reuters her 4-year-old son and his 84-year-old grandmother were taken to quarantine on Sunday, along with her in-laws and she was worried the poor conditions in the facility might affect their health.

She said meals lack nutrition – breakfast is two slices of toast; the building is dusty and only partly renovated; there are no showers; and there are too few toilets. "They are patients, not criminals. But here it’s like they’re criminals and being sent off to suffer," Zhang said.

The Chinese financial hub reported 15,698 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 15,861 a day earlier. New symptomatic cases fell to 1,931 from 2,634. Cases outside quarantined areas, dropped to 250 from 441. Other cities that have been under lockdown began easing restrictions once they hit zero such cases. The authorities said that 11 people infected with COVID-19 died in Shanghai on April 21, taking the tally to 36 – all recorded in the past five days.

Many residents have expressed doubts over the figures, saying they had friends or relatives who died as early as March after catching COVID-19. The Shanghai government did not respond to questions on the death toll.

Another source of angst was that mass PCR tests forced residents to gather in large groups, that many people feared would increase the risk of catching the virus. Some said they had refused such tests.

"Daily PCR tests will cause repeated cross-infection," said one Weibo user. "We have to make sure it's safe before trying to speed things up."