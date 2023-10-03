India has asked at least 41 Canadian diplomats to leave the country by Oct. 10, according to media reports Tuesday, amid a growing row over the killing of a Sikh leader in Vancouver.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Financial Times said that New Delhi has set the deadline for their repatriation and threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of those who remain beyond that date.

According to the report, the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi has a larger representation compared to India's in Ottawa. The disparity is attributed to the substantial consular section required to assist relatives of the approximately 1.3 million Canadians of Indian descent.

The report added that Ottawa currently has 62 diplomats in India, and New Delhi has instructed them to reduce this number by 41 people.

The Indian and Canadian Foreign Ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said earlier there was a "climate of violence" and an "atmosphere of intimidation" against Indian diplomats in Canada, where the presence of Sikh separatist groups has frustrated New Delhi.

Ties between India and Canada have become seriously strained over Canadian suspicion that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder in Canada of Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who India had labeled a "terrorist."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly accused India of involvement on Sept. 18 and called on Delhi to cooperate in an investigation into the killing.

The Indian government dismissed the allegations, calling them "absurd."

Ottawa then expelled a top Indian diplomat and in a tit-for-tat move Delhi expelled a Canadian representative.

In addition, India froze visa services for Canadians and issued a travel advisory, telling Indian citizens that "in view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution."