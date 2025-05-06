India fired missiles at Pakistan early Wednesday in a major escalation of tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals, as Islamabad vowed to retaliate.

The Indian government said it had attacked nine sites, describing them as "precision strikes at terrorist camps" in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, days after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on the Indian side of the contested region.

The missiles early Wednesday struck locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in the country's eastern Punjab province, according to officials.

One of them struck a mosque in the city of Bahawalpur in Punjab, where a child was killed, and a woman and man were injured, one official said.

The officials said Pakistan had launched retaliatory strikes, without providing any details. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

AFP correspondents in Pakistani-run Kashmir and Punjab heard several loud explosions.

State-run Pakistan Television, quoting security officials, said Pakistan's air force shot down two Indian jets but provided no additional details.

Pakistani army spokesman, Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif, told ARY News that the missiles were launched from within Indian territory and that no Indian aircraft had entered Pakistani airspace.

"This was a cowardly attack targeting innocent civilians under the cover of darkness," Sharif told the broadcaster.

India's Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that at least nine sites were targeted "where terrorist attacks against India have been planned."

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistan military facilities have been targeted," the statement said, adding that "India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," the statement said.

The Indian army in a post on the social media platform X wrote: "Justice is served." It did not provide further details.

India had been widely expected to respond militarily to the attack on tourists in Kashmir last month by militants which it has said were from Pakistani group Lakshar-e-Taiba, a U.N.-designated terrorist organization.

The assault left 26 people dead.

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for backing the attack, sparking a series of heated threats and diplomatic tit-for-tat measures.

Pakistan rejects the accusations, and the two sides have exchanged nightly gunfire since April 24 along the de facto border in Kashmir, the militarized Line of Control, according to the Indian army.

Wednesday's missile strikes are a dangerous heightening of friction between the South Asian neighbors, who have fought multiple wars since they were carved out of British colonial India in 1947.

For days the international community has piled pressure on Pakistan and India to step back from the brink of war.

"We continue to urge Pakistan and India to work towards a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters on Tuesday, hours before the strikes.

President Donald Trump called the Indian-Pakistan tensions “a shame.”

"We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval... They've been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly,” Trump said after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Washington.

Insurgency

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India will "identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer" who carried out the attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir last month.

Indian police have issued wanted posters for three suspects -- two Pakistanis and an Indian -- who they say belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The Pakistani military has said it has launched two missile tests in recent days, including of a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers (280 miles) -- about the distance from the Pakistan border to New Delhi.

India is set to hold several civil defense drills Wednesday preparing people to "protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack".

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected in New Delhi on Wednesday, two days after talks in Islamabad with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Tehran has offered to mediate between the two nations, and Araghchi will be first senior foreign diplomat to visit both countries since the April 22 attack sent relations plunging.

Rebels in Indian-run Kashmir have waged an insurgency since 1989, seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan.

India regularly blames its neighbor for backing gunmen behind the insurgency.

'Act of war'

The strikes came just hours after Modi said that water flowing across India's borders would be stopped.

Pakistan had warned that tampering with the rivers that flow from India into its territory would be an "act of war."

Modi did not mention Islamabad specifically, but his speech came after New Delhi suspended its part of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, which governs water critical to Pakistan for consumption and agriculture.

"India's water used to go outside, now it will flow for India," Modi said in a speech in New Delhi.