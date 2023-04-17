A man from India's Madhya Pradesh state returned home on Saturday after being pronounced dead due to COVID-19 two years ago, according to local media.

Kamlesh Patidar, 35, was hospitalized in Gujarat's Vadodara during the second wave of COVID after being infected with the virus in 2021.

Despite receiving medical attention, Kamlesh reportedly passed away and was declared dead by attending doctors. His family members received the body from the hospital and performed the last rites.

However, the family members were shocked Saturday after Kamlesh knocked on the door around 6 a.m. "Now, he has returned home, but he has not revealed anything about where he stayed during this period," said Mukesh Patidar, Kamlesh's cousin.

Dhar district authorities have launched a probe into the matter and said it will be clear after recording a statement from Patidar.

In a similar incident that took place in 2020, a man from West Bengal was declared dead due to COVID and his family members performed his last rites.

However, he returned home later after it was discovered that the hospital staff had made a mistake and swapped his medical reports with another patient.

The incident occurred in the North 24 Parganas district and came to light after the hospital staff called the other patient's family, whose last rites had been performed.

The state health department later initiated an inquiry into the matter to investigate the circumstances that led to the mix-up.