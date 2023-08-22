A seismic shift in Thailand's political landscape unfolded on Tuesday as Thaksin Shinawatra, a charismatic but divisive figure, made a dramatic return to the country after 15 years in exile.

The billionaire ex-leader, a polarizing presence in Thai politics, arrived at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport amid a cacophony of "Red Shirt" supporters cheering his homecoming.

However, Thaksin's triumphant arrival was short-lived, as he was promptly whisked away to face a courtroom showdown and an eight-year jail sentence handed down in absentia.

The arrival was a spectacle: A private jet touching down, vibrant banners fluttering in the breeze, songs of allegiance reverberating in the air.

Thaksin, once the owner of Manchester City football club, emerged from the terminal, offered a floral tribute to a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, a ritual mark of respect, and waved to his ardent supporters.

This charismatic leader, once at the helm of Thailand's politics, was back, facing a torrent of legal battles and the uncertain tides of public sentiment.

In an unexpected twist, Thaksin's return paralleled a pivotal day in Thai parliament.

The very same day saw parliament's chambers poised to vote on Thaksin's party's candidate, business magnate Srettha Thavisin, as the new prime minister.

The backdrop was one of intricate political maneuvers, as Thailand's intricate political dance played out on both legal and legislative stages.

Thaksin, now 74, stands convicted in multiple cases, the complex tapestry of his life woven with victories and defeats, elections and exile, whispers of corruption and the reverberating echoes of his populist policies.

His return, strategically timed to coincide with the rise of his party's nominee, has ignited speculations of a potential backroom deal to secure a milder sentence, casting a shadow over the legal proceedings.

But amid this intrigue, one thing is clear: Thaksin Shinawatra remains a figure who evokes strong emotions.

His supporters, the "Red Shirts," fervently lined the streets and filled the airport, their crimson banners punctuating the landscape.

For them, Thaksin is not just a leader; he is a beacon of hope, a symbol of progressivism and promises fulfilled.

Thaksin's legacy is a paradox, encapsulating both adulation and animosity.

His policies, favoring the rural underprivileged, won him the loyalty of many.

Yet, his detractors, often associated with the pro-military and royalist elite, saw his rule as a threat to the nation's social order, a perception compounded by allegations of corruption and authoritarianism.