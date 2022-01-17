Extended family members of Kazakhstan's former President Nursultan Nazarbayev have vacated their positions of power, as the Kazakh President pushes ahead with an overhaul of state institutions in the wake of bloody protests.

On President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's orders, Nazarbayev's nephew Samat Abish Satybaldyuly was dismissed as deputy head of the intelligence service, the presidential office announced on Monday.

Also, Monday, Timur Kulibayev resigned as chairperson of the Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber board, an influential business association. The 55-year-old is married to one of Nazarbayev's daughters.

Nazarbayev, who ruled the former Soviet republic for almost 30 years, resigned unexpectedly in 2019, but retained extensive powers in the oil and gas-rich country.

Following many years of stability, mass protests kicked off in Kazakhstan at the beginning of the month after the price of fuel doubled. The demonstrations turned violent within a few days. Tokayev described the unrest as an attack by "terrorist gangs." Across the country, 225 people were killed, according to official figures.

In the wake of the riots, Nazarbayev was dismissed as head of the nation's powerful security council. Tokayev also ousted several of his confidants and the secret service head, Karim Massimov, was arrested.

On Saturday, Dimash Dossanov resigned as head of the Kazakh oil transport company Kastransoil. He is married to one of Nazarbayev's daughters.

Kairat Sharipbayev is also no longer head of the gas company QasaqGas. He is reportedly unofficially married to the eldest daughter, Dariga Nazarbayeva – formerly considered the most powerful woman in Kazakhstan.