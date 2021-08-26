People already reeling under Taliban rule went through a scary night late Thursday as back-to-back explosions shook the city, the first two of which have been claimed by the Daesh terrorist group.

Initial reports from the war-ridden area were not consistent as many people took to Twitter to report new explosions thought to be new terrorist attacks, but the Taliban denied the reports, saying that the explosions stemmed from the United States military's demolition of their equipment.

"Explosions were heard inside Kabul airport after dinner today," the group said in a statement.

"These explosions were carried out by American forces to destroy their equipment."

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid also denied the reports that there were new terrorist attacks.

At least 13 people were killed and 15 others injured earlier on the same day in twin bombings near the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.

The Pentagon confirmed two separate blasts occurred near the Kabul airport, with one explosion taking place at Abbey Gate and another targeting the nearby Baron Hotel.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of U.S. and civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update," said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

Later, sources told Reuters that at least four U.S. military personnel were killed in the blasts.

Kirby separately said in a statement that "a number" of U.S. service members died in the attack but gave no specifics. Others were wounded and "a number of Afghans" also were victims, he said in a statement.