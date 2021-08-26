At least 13 people were killed and 15 others injured on Thursday in twin bombings at Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.

The Pentagon confirmed two separate blasts occurred at the Kabul airport, with one explosion taking place at Abbey Gate and another targeting the nearby Baron Hotel

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of U.S. and civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update," said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

There were, however, conflicting reports on the number of causalities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said at least 13 people were killed with 15 others injured.

Meanwhile, Reuters, citing a Taliban official, reported the initial death toll as 13. Qatar-based Al-Jazeera, also citing a Taliban official, reported the same figure as 11.

The Pentagon said it could confirm there were casualties but did not provide a figure, adding that it expected the death toll to increase.

"We can confirm that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a tweet.

Another United States official said the blast was caused by a suicide bombing, according to Reuters.

Adam Khan, an Afghan waiting outside the airport, said the explosion went off in a crowd of people waiting to enter the airport. Khan, who said he was standing about 30 meters (100 feet) away, said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who lost body parts.

Earlier Thursday, Western nations had warned of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport in the waning days of the massive evacuation efforts. Several countries urged people to avoid the airport, where an official said there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But just days – or even hours for some nations – before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.

Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America's longest war ever and the Taliban's takeover, as flight after flight took off carrying those who fear a return to the militants' brutal rule.

Already, some countries have ended their evacuations and begun to withdraw their soldiers and diplomats, signaling the beginning of the end of one of history's largest airlifts. The Taliban have so far honored a pledge not to attack Western forces during the evacuation, but insist the foreign troops must be out by the U.S.' self-imposed deadline of Aug. 31

Overnight, warnings emerged from Western capitals about a threat from the Daesh terrorist group, which likely has seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban’s freeing of prisoners during their blitz across the country.