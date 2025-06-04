Pakistan is open but not eager for dialogue with archrival India, its foreign minister said Wednesday, highlighting the continued chill in ties after the worst military confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbors in decades.

Both sides used fighter jets, missiles, drones and artillery last month in four days of clashes, their worst fighting in decades, before a cease-fire the U.S. said it brokered on May 10. India has denied any third-party role in the cease-fire.

"Whenever they ask for a dialogue, at whatever level, we are ready but we are not desperate," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told a news conference in Islamabad.

The spark for the fighting was an April 22 attack in India-ruled Kashmir that killed 26 people, most of them tourists. New Delhi blamed the incident on "terrorists" backed by Pakistan, a charge denied by Islamabad.

Dar said Pakistan wanted a comprehensive dialogue on a range of issues, including water, whereas India wanted to focus only on terrorism.

"That's not on. Nobody else is more serious than us. It takes two to tango," he said, referring to comments by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that the talks should only cover the issue of terrorism.

The Indian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Dar's remarks.

New Delhi has previously said the only matter left to discuss with Pakistan was the vacating of what India describes as Pakistani-held territory in Kashmir – a disputed Himalayan region that both nations claim in full but rule in part.

Pakistan is keen to discuss water rights after India held "in abeyance" the Indus Waters Treaty following the April 22 attack. The treaty guarantees water for 80% of Pakistan's farms from three rivers that flow from India.